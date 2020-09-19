Lions vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Lions vs Packers channel, start time Lions vs Packers starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sun., Sept. 20). It's on FOX.

Tomorrow's Lions vs Packers live stream will either see Aaron Rogers push his team to stay undefeated, or Matt Stafford make both teams an even 1-1 for the season. And while Green Bay is a 6-point favorite, the Lions should not be taken lightly.

We're not saying that Rodgers, with Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur in his ear, will not prove troublesome in this NFL live stream. It's just that the Lions still have a strong offense, and the Packers' defense isn't expected to be better than that of the Chicago Bears, who only beat Detroit by 4 in Week 1.

Those trying to find reasons to bet on Detroit would also be looking to last week, and wondering how much more of a threat these Lions are than the Vikings, who scored 34 against Green Bay — only to lose by 9. The Vikings posted the majority of those points in the 4th quarter, so there's a chance that the Packers could leave themselves open for a loss against a comeback.

That all said, this is Rodgers at Lambeau, which is about as strong as Brady in Foxwoods in any previous year. And if Detroit does get an advantage? Well, the ghosts of their 17-point lead against the Bears will be as visible as Obi-Wan in the clouds, waving down to tell the Packers they can do it too.

Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season continue with Sunday's Lions vs Packers live stream:

How to watch Lions vs Packers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Lions vs Packers live streams you want, you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Lions vs Packers live streams in the US

In America, Lions vs Packers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, September 20).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

If you can stand to miss some games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Lions vs Packers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Lions vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Lions vs Packers.

Lions vs Packers live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, our friends across the pond do not get Lions vs Packers, as it's not on Sky Sports NFL. The standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season, just not this one.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Lions vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Lions vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.