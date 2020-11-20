LG's amazing OLED TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday TV deal

If you want the best possible picture quality from your next TV and want to save big, we have good news. Black Friday TV deals are now in full swing, including sales on the pinnacle of TVs: OLED.

Right now you can get the LG OLED CX series 55-inch from Amazon for just $1,349.99. That's down from the normal retail price of $1,699. All you have to do to get the additional $47 off the $1,396 retail price is check the coupon box before checking out.

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. Now it's on sale again for $1,349. (There's a small coupon box underneath the price on that drops its cost to just $1,349.99 during checkout). This is the lowest price we've seen for this TV and one of the best Black Friday TV sales we've seen.View Deal

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy this year.

