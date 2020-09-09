LG Wing video reveals 2020's weirdest phone — before you're supposed to see it

LG is preparing a smartphone launch on Sept. 14 for its long teased rotating phone. Called the LG Wing, this device will feature a 6.8-inch display that can swivel from vertical to horizontal, revealing another 4-inch panel behind it.

If you're having trouble imagining how that might work — understandably so — a few videos have recently leaked of people using the Wing, depicting how it'll actually function in practice.

The clips are extremely short. In the first one making the rounds, posted by Android Authority, a person is driving and has their Wing attached to a car windshield mount. The top panel is already spun out, and so the larger, now vertical display handles maps and navigation duties while the smaller one shows media controls. At a certain point, the driver receives a phone call, which they're able to accept from the second screen as well.

Another video from the same source shows the Wing being used for gaming. The title in question, which looks to be Asphalt 9 Legends, reserves gameplay for the main display while the track map is housed on the 4-inch panel underneath.

Finally, another clip demonstrates how the Wing's top display swivels back into place. Holding the phone normally, the Wing takes on a "T" shape, though the individual in the video appears to have a bit of a difficult time moving the display with one hand while also holding the phone.

Once the top panel returns to its starting position, we see that the Wing only appears to be slightly thicker than a conventional candy bar-style phone on account of its extra screen real estate.

In a year flush with foldables, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Microsoft's Surface Duo, the LG Wing might actually take the prize for the year's weirdest.

LG is no stranger to odd handsets, having released the G Flex in 2013 at the very beginning of the industry's fascination with curved displays. All well and good, except the G Flex's screen was curved from top to bottom — not side to side — which unfortunately didn't prove all that useful or intuitive, especially when you wanted to shove the phone into your pocket.

Similarly, the Wing looks to present an answer to a question no one is asking. The rationale here would seem to be that a phone with more displays is more beneficial for multitasking than a phone with just one, but the Wing's solution to packaging these displays looks inelegant, to say the least, with top-heavy proportions that could present an ergonomic challenge.

Under the hood, the phone is said to sport Qualcomm's midrange 5G-capable chipset, the Snapdragon 765G. The Velvet used the same CPU to good effect, as we found in our LG Velvet review. There could be as many as three cameras on the back of the Wing, according to ETNews.

We're sure LG has envisioned a multitude of scenarios where the Wing's unique design may prove helpful, and it'll be sharing those when it officially reveals the Wing on Sept. 14.