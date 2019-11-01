LG OLED TVs Are Getting G-Sync for Better Gaming This Week

If you've got an LG OLED TV, your PC gaming experience is about to get a lot better, as LG and Nvidia roll out support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology to current LG OLED TVs, allowing tear-free framerate matching for gaming. The new capability is coming to current LG OLED TVs in a firmware update starting this week. It brings one of the best PC gaming features to the living room, and you won't have to pay any extra for the upgrade.

Nvidia's G-Sync technology delivers smoother gameplay by matching the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the graphics card, eliminating the jagged half-rendered frames that mark mismatched frame rates. By ensuring that the TV refreshes as the GPU outputs the next complete frame, the end result is a cleaner, smoother gaming experience that properly displays the best that the graphics card can do.

The update will apply to 2019 LG OLED models, from the high-end E9 (both the 65 and 55-inch models), the Editors Choice C9 OLED (in 77, 65 and 55-inch sizes) and the budget-friendly B9 OLED (65 and 55 inches).

(Image credit: Nvidia)

This technology has primarily been limited to gaming monitors, since it relied on DisplayPort connectivity, which TVs don't offer, and required embedded hardware in the monitor. But as TVs become a bigger part of the PC gaming experience, thanks to their larger size and 4K resolution, the lack of G-Sync support has been a growing issue.