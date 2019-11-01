LG OLED TVs Are Getting G-Sync for Better Gaming This Week

If you've got an LG OLED TV, your PC gaming experience is about to get a lot better, as LG and Nvidia roll out support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology to current LG OLED TVs, allowing tear-free framerate matching for gaming. The new capability is coming to current LG OLED TVs in a firmware update starting this week. It brings one of the best PC gaming features to the living room, and you won't have to pay any extra for the upgrade.
Nvidia's G-Sync technology delivers smoother gameplay by matching the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the graphics card, eliminating the jagged half-rendered frames that mark mismatched frame rates. By ensuring that the TV refreshes as the GPU outputs the next complete frame, the end result is a cleaner, smoother gaming experience that properly displays the best that the graphics card can do.
The update will apply to 2019 LG OLED models, from the high-end E9 (both the 65 and 55-inch models), the Editors Choice C9 OLED (in 77, 65 and 55-inch sizes) and the budget-friendly B9 OLED (65 and 55 inches).
This technology has primarily been limited to gaming monitors, since it relied on DisplayPort connectivity, which TVs don't offer, and required embedded hardware in the monitor. But as TVs become a bigger part of the PC gaming experience, thanks to their larger size and 4K resolution, the lack of G-Sync support has been a growing issue.
We saw this new capability during a hands-on session with LG and Nvidia back in September, and the results were stunning. Live demos let me game in full 4K resolution, without so much as a stutter. With none of the noise and artifacts that are usually experienced with PC gaming on a TV, the experience was more immersive and intuitive.