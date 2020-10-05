LG OLED rollable TV price revealed — and it's shockingly high

Nearly two years after LG's rollable TV — the LG Signature Series OLED R — made a dazzling debut, it's finally starting to ship out. But there's more than one catch.

First, the one-of-a-kind OLED is only available for purchase in South Korea, where LG is headquartered. Second, the mesmerizing rollable might be the most expensive standalone electronic ever sold. Seriously, the set costs $100,000.

Nikkei Asia delivers the sticker shock, reporting last week that the LG Signature Series OLED R price is "about $100,000." And we thought $60,000 sounded ridiculous when CNET said that could be the rollable's starting price.

Although the set certainly stuns with its 3-millimeter profile, multiple viewing modes and 100-watt sound system, $100,000 is a hefty sum. LG isn't being shy about adding some exclusivity to its lineup; as a result, you probably won't see this rollable TV out in the wild much.

Perhaps in few years we could see the price for a large-scale flexible OLED come down, or appeal to more users like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 does over the somewhat-failed original Samsung Galaxy Fold. Customers want to know what they're buying won't break, and it's hard to look at LG's rollable TV without holding your breath.

Of all the sets in the LG 2020 TV lineup, the Signature Series OLED R is the one we've been looking forward to most. But you can score top-tier models from the brand, like the LG CX OLED, for a fraction of the rollable's cost.

We can't say those accessible models will make jaws drop like the sight of an OLED screen unfurling upward from an unsuspecting base, but they're some of the best TVS you can actually buy right now.