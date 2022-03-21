LG 2022 OLED TV prices and release dates announced — every model compared

If you’ve been waiting on information about the LG 2022 OLED TV lineup prices and availability, we’ve got good news. LG just announced some of its new OLED TVs, including select sizes of the OLED evo sets, are coming as soon as this month.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs (and best TVs, period), so there’s plenty of anticipation around how it improved the LG G1 OLED TV and LG C1 OLED TV. We know that this year’s G2 series is promising the company’s brightest OLED display ever, while the C2 features a compact, 42-inch screen that’s sure to appeal to gamers. There’s also a pair of 8K OLED TVs arriving in April, if you can afford them.

Speaking of prices, we’re getting pretty consistent tiers in each LG OLED series year-over-year. Most of the popular G2, C2 and B2 configurations cost the same as their 2021 counterparts, though some of the larger screens are actually more affordable. That might have something to do with LG two new sizes for the G2 OLED — 83-inches and 97-inches, the company’s largest-ever consumer OLED TV.

Here’s a rundown of all the LG 2022 OLED TV prices and availability. If one catches your eye, be sure to check out our guides to buying the right TV size and the best TV deals happening now.

LG G2 OLED TV with OLED evo — Galley Edition

The LG G2 OLED with OLED evo is promising the best LG TV performance ever in terms of brightness, which has been a longtime struggle for OLED panels. The G2 features dedicated heat-dissipation technology that lets the panels get much brighter without causing the dreaded OLED burn-in. Paired with improved dynamic tone mapping powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, we’ll be looking for how well the set wrangles the added brightness.

LG’s Gallery Edition TVs also grew this year, adding 83-inch and 97-inch configurations. As usual, the Gallery OLED TVs are designed to be wall mounted, sporting an incredibly thin design. Depending on the size of your space, you might be able to turn your wall into a TV, but of course the larger G2 models push up the price.

Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED97G2PUA 97 inches TBA TBA OLED83G2PUA 83 inches $6,499 April 2022 OLED77G2PUA 77 inches $3,999 March 2022 OLED65G2PUA 65 inches $2,999 March 2022 OLED55G2PUA 55 inches $2,199 April 2022

LG C2 OLED TV with OLED evo

The LG C2 OLED with OLED evo sits below the Gallery Series, and will look to continue the success of last year’s LG C1 OLED TV by adding the evo panel on the 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch configurations. The 48-inch size and brand-new, 42-inch size will use the company’s OLED standard panel, but the smallest-ever OLED TV certainly catches our attention as a contender for best gaming TV yet — though we will say we were hoping for a lower price on that specific model. Besides that, most of the sets are the same price as last year's.

The LG C2 OLED will also have the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, plus the set is getting thinner bezels while a new composite fiber material should make the set up to 50% lighter than the LG C1. As with the G2 OLED, the C2 OLED will get four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED83C2PUA 83 inches $5,499 April 2022 OLED77C1PUA 77 inches $3,499 March 2022 OLED65C2PUA 65 inches $2,499 March 2022 OLED55C2PUA 55 inches $1,799 March 2022 OLED48C2PUA 48 inches $1,499 March 2022 OLED42C2PUA 42 inches $1,399 May 2022

LG B2 OLED TV

Compared to the C2, the LG B2 OLED TV ditches evo and uses the Alpha 7 Gen 5 processor instead of the Alpha 9. The B2 maintains a 120Hz panel and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports (out of four total HDMI ports.) With the trade-off, you’ll see lower prices than the C2 series, making the “B” lineup one of the more affordable ways to find the best cheap OLED TV deals. Of course, we’ll need to conduct our series of lab tests to see just how differently the B2 performs than the LG OLED TVs with OLED evo.

The B2 comes in 77-, 65- and 55-inch sizes.

Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED77B2PUA 77 inches $3,299 March 2022 OLED65B2PUA 65 inches $1,999 March 2022 OLED55B2PUA 55 inches $1,499 March 2022

LG A2 OLED TV

LG hasn’t yet shared the price or availability of the A2 OLED TV. All we know in terms of features is that A2 drops to a 60Hz panel, has no HDMI 2.1 and sticks to 5.1.2 channel sound. When it’s available, the A2 will come in A2 65- and 55-inch sizes.

We'll update this story when the LG A2 OLED TV price and release date is announced.

Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED65A2PUA 65 inches TBA TBA OLED55A2PUA 55 inches TBA TBA

LG 8K OLED TVs

There are a pair of LG 8K OLED TVs available for 2022. The LG Z2 8K OLED TV is still a hard sell considering the high-price and limited-content problem 8K TVs face, but the 88-inch size can now be mounted on the wall. It comes in a 77-inch version, too. Both sizes are outfitted with the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and other top specs from the G2 OLED TV. Though they’re much more expensive than the 4K OLEDs, starting at $12,000.

Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED88Z2PUA 88 inches $24,999 April 2022 OLED778Z2PUA 77 inches $12,999 April 2022

LG 2022 OLED TV features

There are several updates to LG OLED TVs this year. The generational Web OS name switches from 6.0 to 22, representing the year. The interface is similar to last year’s redesign, but introduces user profiles that curate recommendations and keeps each user’s desired content in focus. The ThinQ app also has a new NFC feature called Magic Tap, which lets you switch profiles by tapping your smartphone to a compatible remote.

There’s also a feature called Room to Room share, which lets you send a cable signal from a host TV to a remote TV over Wi-Fi. This can’t replace the need for a second cable box altogether, since only one feed can be viewed at a time, but it could be useful in a pinch. You’ll need to own two LG 2022 TVs for Room to Room to work though.

Last, the LG 2022 OLED TVs offer an array of gaming upgrades. Last year saw the launch of the Game Optimizer menu with combined gaming settings, including G-Sync, FreeSync and VRR options. Now Game Optimizer has a Dark Room Mode that could help with eye strain and a new preset for sports gaming.