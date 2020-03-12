LG 2020 OLED TVs go on sale this month: 8K ZX, Crazy-thin GX and more

LG's 2020 range of OLED and LCD televisions are arriving this month in the US and South Korea. With more than a dozen OLED models, including 8K OLED TVs, 4K Smart TVs, and LG's art-inspired GX Gallery series, LG Is pushing to not only remain the leader in OLED TVs, but also the maker of the smartest TVs available.

We're still waiting for pricing information on LG 2020 TV lineup , as well as details about a few premium models, like the ultrathin Wallpaper WX or the LG Rollable OLED, but it looks like the majority of LG TVs will be arriving in stores by the end of March.

LG 4K OLED: GX Gallery, CX and BX 4K TVs

We were impressed when we saw the GX Gallery series at CES 2020, an art-inspired slim OLED TV that hangs flat on the wall and measures barely 2cm thick. In addition to an impressive OLED panel, the GX Gallery series uses a proprietary wall mount and a special chassis design to allow flush mounting on any wall.

(Image credit: LG)

The result is zero gap between the TV and the wall, with no awkward angles or cable clutter to worry about. Compared with most wall-mounting options for TVs, the result is strikingly clean and elegant.

(Image credit: LG)

The launch of the 2020 OLED TVs sees the return of LG's Signature OLED 4K smart TVs with the CX and BX models. The CX replaces the LG C9 OLED – our current editor's choice as the best TV available – while the BX replaces the budget-friendly B9 OLED line. Both the CX and BX OLED lines will be available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes this month. The LG CX OLED will also be available in a smaller 48-inch model later this year.

LG 8K TVs: OLED and NanoCell

LG's 8K TVs are also launching this month, with the LG OLED ZX real 8K TVs, the successor to the LG signature OLED Z9 we saw last year. In addition to the impressive 8K resolution, The ZX will continue to be the only 8K OLED option on the market.

(Image credit: LG)

In addition to the old models LG also has 7 8K TVs in its NanoCell TV lineup, delivering a key resolution on an LCD panel with nanoscale enhancement, competing directly with Samsung's QLED 8K sets.

LG Smart TVs: Smarter than ever

LG's OLED TVs also promise to be some of the smartest we've ever seen, outfitted with LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor. The third generation of LG's video processing chip not only improves the video processing for better picture and sound quality, it also leverages deep learning algorithms for upscaling and other picture enhancements. LG is also building out the smart capabilities of its sets, adding intelligent sports alerts, the ability to ask questions about on-screen content and get answers (such as what actors are in a scene or what clothing they're wearing) and even offers opportunities to shop based on clothing and objects seen on screen.

Picture quality gets some intelligent enhancements, as well. All of the new LG TVs will include Filmmaker Mode, which strips away any motion smoothing and aggressive color correction that might be used in standard or movie picture modes. The result is a movie experience closer to what the director intended.

(Image credit: LG)

But HDR (high dynamic range) capability is also improving, with Dolby Vision IQ. This new technology uses the dynamic metadata of Dolby Vision for HDR content, but adjusts the picture according to the lighting of the room to offer the best presentation.

LG's sets will also offer the most intuitive voice interaction to date, with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in as well as integrated far-field microphones that allow the TV to listen for commands spoken in the room rather than only to command spoken into the remote control microphone. This brings the same easy interaction of an Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart speaker to your TV, making it even easier to enjoy the smart capabilities of the device.

Finally, all of the LG 2020 TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 , the latest connectivity standard. With nearly three times the bandwidth of the HDMI 2.0 standard, it's a must for 8K TVs, but also supports higher frame rates for 4K content and gaming. But it also adds new features and capabilities, like variable refresh rates (VRR) and auto-low latency mode (ALLM), which offer smoother gaming and automatic switching to game modes, respectively. Piggybacking on this, LG also offers Nvidia G-Sync support on its OLED TVs, making them ideal for PC gaming with Nvidia's upcoming graphics cards.