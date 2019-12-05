Lenovo's amazing ThinkPad X1 Carbon is back at its all-time price low

Cyber Week deals continue and this might be one of the best laptop deals we've seen to date.
For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon code "THINKBF1". That's the same deal we saw on Cyber Monday and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice laptop.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999
Get our favorite business laptop at its absolute lowest price ever. Lenovo has its ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon "THINKBF1". It packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can buy. In their ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, sister site LaptopMag gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and praised its sleek, lightweight design, gorgeous 14-inch display, and fast performance. Battery life is also impressive coming in at almost 10 hours.
Even if you're not looking for a business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still an excellent every day machine that's hard to ignore at this amazingly low price.
