Lenovo Black Friday Preview: ThinkPad X1 Extreme $1,680 Off

Lenovo is kicking off Halloween with a multitude of Black Friday sales on some of our favorite laptops. (Expect to see equally early Cyber Monday deals for Lenovo as well).

Through November 4, the PC manufacturer is taking up to $2,400 off select ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops. For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme on sale for $1,299 via coupon code "THINKPEEK20". That's $1,680 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

The sale includes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme for $1,299. It features a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a powerful business machine clad in a matte black, carbon-fiber chassis. Although it's been on sale before, the base model has never dipped under $1,300, and clearly this is not the base model as it offers double the RAM and storage.

Lenovo's sale ends November 4, but keep in mind this is a preview sale. We expect to see more Black Friday laptop deals from Lenovo and other retailers in the coming days.