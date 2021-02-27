Leicester vs. Arsenal live stream: Watch the Foxes take on the Gunners

Leicester vs. Arsenal start time and channels The Leicester vs. Arsenal match gets underway at 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST on Sunday (Feb. 28). NBCSN will carry the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can tune into BT Sport.

The Leicester vs. Arsenal live stream sees the former looking to repeat history, as Leicester City pulled off one of the most improbably championships in history when it won the Premier League in 2016.

Five years later, the Foxes find themselves on the periphery of another title race. And if Leicester is going to close the gap with league leaders Manchester City, they've got to take all the points in this weekend's clash with Arsenal.

A decade ago, Arsenal used to be in Leicester's position, contending for titles. These days, the Gunners are trying to regroup under manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal finds itself hovering at mid-table in the Premier League, and its streak of participating in European tournaments could be coming to an end.

In this Leicester vs. Arsenal match, the home side figures to be the favorite, though the Gunners could spring an upset. To find out who finishes on top, here's a guide on how to watch Leicester vs. Arsenal, including how a VPN can help you find live streams of the match.

How to use a VPN to watch Leicester vs. Arsenal

If you're not in an area where the Leicester vs. Arsenal live stream is readily available, a virtual private network — or VPN — can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from a different location, so that you can access the same streaming services you'd be able to reach in that region.

Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams in the U.S.

You can live stream Leicester vs. Arsenal via NBCSN in the U.S. All matches appearing on the cable TV channel also stream on NBC Sports' website, or you can watch them on the NBC Sports app on your Android or iOS device if you're out and about. To stream the match, you'll need to provide your login credentials for your cable or satellite TV provider, which means cord cutters need to search for another option.

One possibility would be to subscribe to a streaming service that includes NBCSN in its package of channels. Your two best options are Sling and Fubo.TV.

Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams in the U.K.

BT Sport 1 will cover the Leicester vs. Arsenal match with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. GMT; the match itself kicks off at noon.

BT Sport 1 will cover the Leicester vs. Arsenal match with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. GMT; the match itself kicks off at noon.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream the match on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams in Canada

Turn to DAZN for Leicester vs. Arsenal in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams in other countries

Here's a quick look at some of the other options for Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams around the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: DAZN

DAZN India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP Indonesia: Mola TV, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Mola TV, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Mola TV App, mola.tv Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Extra, BBC Radio, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Extra, BBC Radio, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For a complete list of Leicester vs. Arsenal live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.