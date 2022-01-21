Leicester City vs Brighton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leicester City vs Brighton live stream will see the Foxes look to bounce back after a historic collapse against Tottenham Hotspur, while Brighton have their sights set on pushing up the table in order to secure a European qualification spot.

Leicester City vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Leicester City vs Brighton live stream takes place Sunday, January 23.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Leicester were beating Spurs 2-1 with just seconds left of their midweek fixture, yet two goals in the final few seconds of the match saw the away team claim an unlikely victory in a game that is sure to go down in Premier League history. Brendan Rogers will be hoping his side can pull off an instant response to put that disastrous result firmly behind them.

The Foxes are currently languishing in mid-table, which feels a far cry from last season where they challenged for a Champions League spot, ultimately falling just short. The side has been seriously hampered by injury, but did welcome back seven players against Spurs including Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Caglar Soyuncu, who all started.

Fans will expect Leicester to move up the table in the second half of the season, but Brighton will be a tough opposition to dispatch. The South Coast side currently sit one place above Leicester (but have played two more games), and are enjoying a solid season under highly rated manager Graham Potter.

On Tuesday, Brighton claimed an impressive point against current European champions Chelsea, and will hope to build on that result against a Leicester side that haven’t looked their best for several months now.

Brighton are likely to be without important defensive players Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk, which will give Potter some selection dilemmas. Adam Lallana is also expected to sit this one out, which won't help Brighton’s often-highlighted inability to score goals. Nevertheless, Brighton have proved all season they are a tough side to beat. A stalemate seems the most likely result.

Find out what happens by watching the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Leicester City vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leicester City vs Brighton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leicester City vs Brighton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.