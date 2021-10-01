Leeds United vs Watford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds United vs Watford live stream will see a sold-out Elland Road crowd attempt to cheer their side onto a first victory of the EPL season. However, Watford will be looking to continue building form after taking four points from their last two league fixtures.

Leeds United vs Watford United live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds United vs Watford live stream takes place Saturday, October 2.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Leeds United exploded back into the Premier League last year after being absent from the English top-flight for nearly a decade and a half. It's fair to say that so far this season the side have struggled to replicate the form that saw them impress so many neutrals.

Leeds currently sit in 18th, without a victory in their first six matches. Though they'll feel hard done by after falling to defeat against West Ham last week courtesy of an own goal and a 90th-minute winner from the league's joint top scorer Michail Antonio.

There haven't been many bright sparks for the Leeds faithful to cheer about so far this season, but the form of Raphinha has been welcome. Plus, the signing of Daniel James from Manchester United has given the team plenty of attacking threat down either wing.

A lengthy injury list hasn't helped the Yorkshire side. Striker Patrick Bamford missed the clash against the Hammers and will be out of this match too, while the likes of Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are also out. However Diego Llorente could return, and Raphinha should be fine, despite hobbling off against West Ham.

Things are looking much rosier for the visitors. While many pundits had pegged Watford for an immediate return to the Championship after gaining promotion last season, the Hornets are proving they can cut it in this league. A comfortable 3-1 victory over Norwich a fortnight ago was followed up by a somewhat fortunate 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last week. They'll be looking to keep that run going against a Leeds United that looks a shadow of their former selves.

Can Watford pile yet more misery on Leeds Untied? Find out by watching the Leeds United vs Watford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Leeds United vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream in the UK

Leeds United vs Watford kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds United vs Watford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds United vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.