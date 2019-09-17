Leaked iPad Pro Photo Reveals iPhone 11 Pro-Like Cameras

There was a slim chance that Apple would unveil a new iPad Pro at its iPhone event earlier this month. Instead, the company announced a new 10.2-inch iPad, which means the Pro is almost certain to arrive at an anticipated (but still unconfirmed) October event. Up until now, we'd only heard rumors about the iPad Pro, but a new image leaked by news outlet Sonny Dickson shows the flagship tablet in the flesh. And it turns out, the iPad Pro looks a lot like the new iPhone 11 Pro.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

Based on a "final design mockup," the iPad Pro will have a triple-camera setup in the top-left corner, similar to the divisive housing on the iPhone 11 Pro. If the leaked image is legit, then get ready for the barrage of criticism about the appearance of the square-shaped camera module. For those who care more about practicality than aesthetics, the three-camera setup could enable 4K video so iPad Pro users can shoot and edit high-res videos directly from their tablet.

We first heard about a triple-camera setup on the upcoming iPad Pro back in August from Japanese supply chain source Mac Otakara. If the rumors are true, the iPad Pro could have the same imaging capabilities as the new iPhone 11 Pro, which we called "a new benchmark in low light." That wouldn't be a huge surprise, because Bloomberg had already reported in August that the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will get “similar upgrades to the iPhones, gaining upgraded cameras and faster processors."

The iPad Pro isn't the only device we expect from Apple next month. At the top of our most-wanted list is the hotly-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro, which will be the first of its kind. We also expect Apple to refresh the iPad mini and iPad Air and finish rounding out its tablet lineup after the company updated the entry-level iPad earlier this month.

Apple hasn't yet sent invitations to its Mac event, but we'll be on the lookout for them in the coming weeks.