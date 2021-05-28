Leaked Battlefield 6 reveal trailer wasn’t supposed to be seen by the public

A series of leaked Battlefield 6 screenshots, assumed to be from the upcoming reveal trailer, were actually taken from a video designed solely for internal use.

Eurogamer has corroborated reports that the video was never meant to be seen by the public. Of course, thanks to multiple leaks, almost the entire trailer has been stitched together and made watchable in .gif form (if you can tolerate the annoying watermark). But, again, this video was never planned to be released in an official capacity.

This report confirms information from reputable Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson. He stated that the reveal trailer, which is due out next month, would be a different video from the one that has been circulating online for the last couple of weeks.

(Image credit: DICE)

These leaked screenshots do confirm that the game will have a modern-day/slightly futuristic setting, which would be a significant change-up from the previous two entries in the series which focused on World War I and World War II respectively. Furthermore, the leak also looks to have backup a rumor that the game would drop the number from its title and just be called Battlefield.

Other tidbits about the game that have leaked include that the game will feature a Battle Royale mode, presuming to compete with Call of Duty: WarZone, as well as a “revolutionary” campaign — although curiously another leak claims there won’t be any form of single player mode, so at least some of the leaked information must be inaccurate.

Based on EA boss Andrew Wilson saying the next Battlefield would be a “true next-gen vision for the franchise” it had been predicted that the game would be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, however it has since been confirmed that Battlefield 6 will still launch on the PS4 and Xbox One. A port for PC is also a given.

We don’t yet know exactly when Battlefield 6 will launch, although we do know it's on track to release before the end of the year. An official reveal trailer, which has been designed for public consumption, will debut in June, a full gameplay demonstration is expected to follow at the EA Play showcase in July.