Laziness FTW: This self-emptying Roomba is $300 off for Prime Day

I've been holding off on getting a robot vacuum because I know I'm going to spend as much time emptying the thing as I would using a regular vacuum. But now that the iRobot Roomba i6+ is $300 off at Amazon for Prime Day, we can all rest easy.
This robot vacuum empties itself for up to 60 days using the included Clean Base. And once every two months or so does not sound bad at all.
iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon
The Roomba i6+ is a robot vacuum that can truly make your life easier, as it can empty itself in a Clean Base for up to 60 days. This Wi-Fi connected robot maps your home and works with Alexa.
The Roomba i6+ is pretty smart, as is can intelligently map various rooms using iAdapt technology, and it works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. That means you can fire up this robot vacuum using your voice. Or you can just program a schedule using the app.
As for cleaning power, the Roomba i6+ is sports a 3-stage cleaning system with impressive suction, whether it's riding on hard floors or carpets. And if you have pets, iRobot says the dual multi-surface rubber brushes won't get tangled with pet hair.
We tested the Roomba i7+, which is a close cousin of the i6+, and it makes our list of the best robot vacuums. In our Roomba i7+ review, we liked the very easy setup, self-emptying bin and low profile, but it sometimes got stuck.
