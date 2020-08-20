Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Trail Blazers start time, channel It's time for Lakers vs Trail Blazers game 2, which starts today (Thursday, August 20) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following games will be on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

It's time for the Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream for Game 2 of the already highly entertaining series between the Western Conference foes. Red-hot Portland star Damian Lillard helped his No. 8 team prevail against top-seeded Los Angeles in Game 1, which puts the Trail Blazers up 1-0.

But L.A.'s superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis aren't going to go down without a fight. The team is widely considered one of the favorites to emerge from the NBA playoffs and contend for another championship.

There's a lot more intrigue in this best-of-seven series than would usually be found in a No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup. The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference, but went 3-5 in the NBA bubble in Orlando. Meanwhile, the Blazers won their last four bubble games as well as the play-in match over the Grizzlies.

That's all due to stunning play on the part of the Trail Blazers' point guard, Lillard. He averaged 37.3 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the bubble.

For the Lakers, LeBron and Davis had more mixed performances in the seeding games. But LeBron tends to bring the fire during playoffs, so this series should will definitely be one to watch.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream for game 2 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Lakers vs Trail Blazers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Trail Blazers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers game 2 today (Thursday, August 20) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The rest of the games will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Lakers vs Trail Blazers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late, but they can catch the Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream at at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers game 2 air on TSN, whichcan be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93

Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 Game 2: Thur, Aug 20 Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thur, Aug 20 Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Los Angeles at Portland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sat, Aug 22 Los Angeles at Portland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Los Angeles at Portland, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Mon, Aug 24 Los Angeles at Portland, 9 p.m. ET, TNT *Game 5: Wed, Aug 26 Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

Wed, Aug 26 Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD *Game 6: Fri, Aug 28 Los Angeles at Portland, TBD, TBD

Fri, Aug 28 Los Angeles at Portland, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sun, Aug 30 Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary