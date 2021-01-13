Lakers vs Thunder live stream: How to watch NBA game online without cable

Lakers vs Thunder start time, channel Lakers vs Thunder live stream is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Wednesday, Jan. 13).

The game airs on NBA League Pass, Fox Sports Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers vs Thunder live stream puts the reigning NBA Champion Lakers against a .500 Thunder team that may be starting to gel.

After a rough start to the season, the Thunder have started to bounce back winning three of their last four NBA live streams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has provided the bulk of the offense averaging 20.9 points per game, while Hamidou Diallo, George Hill and Luguentz Dort all chip in around 12 points per game.

Second-year power forward, Darius Bazley has shown great growth in the early goings this season. He’s pulling down over 8 rebounds a game, more than doubling his average from a year ago.

The Lakers are doing very Laker-like things this year. Los Angeles is off to an NBA-best 9-3 start and they are a perfect 6-0 on the road this season. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are averaging over 22 points a game and over 8 rebounds. Davis is among the NBA’s leaders with 1.8 blocks per game.

This will be the first match-up of the season between the two teams this season.

The Lakers are 8-point road favorites against the Thunder. The Over/Under is 218.

How to avoid Lakers vs Thunder blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Thunder live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Lakers vs Thunder live streams in the US

In the U.S. Lakers vs Thunder airs on NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet and Fox Sports Oklahoma, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game as an add-on to Sling TV, as NBA League Pass is an extra $30 per month with Sling TV. Two of the best channels for basketball, ESPN and TNT, are both included in the $30 Sling Orange package. NBA League Pass is $28.99 per month on its own.

Lakers vs Thunder live streams in the UK

British basketball fans can't watch this one. The game is not airing on Sky Sports, where most NBA games air.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Lakers vs Thunder live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada don't get Lakers vs Thunder on TSN or SportsNet, so they too will have to turn to NBA League Pass, which is also available in Canada.