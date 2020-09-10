Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Rockets game 4 start time, channel Lakers vs Rockets game 4 is tipping off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT today (Thu., Sept. 10), and it's going to be on TNT. The NBA playoffs are also airing on ABC and ESPN, full series schedule below.

Get ready for the Lakers vs Rockets live stream of game 4, which will see LA's superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis try to build a lead in their series against Houston's James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

King James and Davis have been dynamite in the NBA playoffs but they aren't the only Lakers who have stepped up. In game 3, veteran guard Rajon Rondo came alive, dropping 21 points and nine assists. Los Angeles has more than matched Houston's small ball offense, then thrown an aggressive defense at them.

Harden and Westbrook have been playing well, particularly the former who has been averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the postseason. But they will need major contributions from other Rockets — like Eric Gordon and Jeff Green — if they hope to tie up the semifinal series.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream for game 4.

How to avoid Lakers vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Rockets game 4 today (Thu., Sept. 10) at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ABC and ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll want Sling TV (which doesn't have ABC), as sports fan favorite fuboTV doesn't have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream at midnight BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Rockets on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 4 is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97

Rockets 112, Lakers 97 Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109

Lakers 117, Rockets 109 Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102

Lakers 112, Rockets 102 Game 4: Thu., Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Thu., Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (TNT) Game 5: Sat., Sept. 12, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., Sept. 12, 8 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 6: Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT) *Game 7: Wed., Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

* = if necessary