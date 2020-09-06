Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Rockets game 2 start time, channel Lakers vs Rockets stars at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight (Sunday, September 6) on ABC. The NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ESPN, full series schedule below.

If game 1 didn't fit your expectations, LA's hoping tonight's Lakers vs Rockets live stream will. Yes, the latest round of the NBA playoffs didn't show a version of LeBron's Lake Show that rose to the occasion. Instead, Houston made them play a faster game that they couldn't match.

So, will King James have an answer for the Rockets' seasoned leadership, or will Russell Westbrook and James Harden continue to set the table and see if the Lakers can find the space to even this series up?

NBA live stream 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Get all the tennis action with US Open live stream

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Yes, James may have Damian Lillard in his rear view mirror, but game 1 saw Houston trot out three high scorers, with Eric Gordon (23 points) Harden (36 points) and Westbrook (24 points) all breaking 20.

But maybe that game 1 loss is all LA needs to recalibrate and adjust. The Lakers did drop game 1 of their series against Lillard's Trail Blazers before sinking the next four wins.

The true test for LA seems to be in how they can use their size advantage (James, Davis and JaVale McGee are all massive) to square away Houston's small ball speed.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream for game 2.

How to avoid Lakers vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Rockets game 2 today (Sunday, Sept. 6) at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. NBA playoff games have also aired on TNT and ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll want sports fan favorite fuboTV, as Sling TV doesn't have ABC.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream at 1:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Rockets air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 2 is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97

Rockets 112, Lakers 97 Game 2: Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Game 3: Tue., Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tue., Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Thu., Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)

Thu., Sept. 10, TBD (TNT) *Game 5: Sat., Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)

Sat., Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN) *Game 6: Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT) *Game 7: Wed., Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

* = if necessary