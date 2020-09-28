Lakers vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA finals online

Lakers vs Heat start time, channel Lakers vs Heat game 1 tips off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The NBA finals are airing on ABC.

Get ready for the Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 1 of the NBA finals. LeBron and Anthony Davis will face off against Jimmy Butler's super team to see who will walk away with the championship trophy.

The 2020 NBA playoffs have seen some exciting series, but Lakers vs Heat may top them all. The teams come in with a lot of history between them. LeBron won two championships for Pat Riley in Miami, before leaving for Cleveland. Riley, meanwhile, coached the Lakers to four championships in the '80s (and won one as a player in 1972).

And it's not just history that's creating juicy storylines. It's the first-ever trip to the NBA finals for AD and Butler, who previously toiled away in New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Butler, in particular, must be particularly satisfied with the culmination of a journey that's seen him play for four different teams in nine years. His leadership and All-Star play has led an underdog young team, including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, past the top-seeded Bucks and the Celtics to get this chance at a trophy.

As for the Lakers, they return to the NBA finals for the first time in a decade, all thanks to King James, who was the mastermind of this team. He left Cleveland, recruited Davis and surrounded himself with veteran contributors like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Danny Green.

While the Lakers are favored in the match-up, the Heat have the fire power to surprise everyone again.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 1.

How to avoid Lakers vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S. Lakers vs Heat game 1 of NBA finals starts on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The rest of the championship series is also airing on ABC, which you can get for free with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on FuboTV, which is one of the best cable TV alternatives. Fubo carries the local broadcast networks, including ABC. And sports lovers will find a ton of other channels they want on Fubo, like ESPN, NBCSN, FS1 and NFL Network.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. View Deal

Lakers vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 1 at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Heat on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 1 is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. (ABC) Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. (ABC) Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC) *Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC) *Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) *Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)

* = if necessary