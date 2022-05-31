Star Wars: KOTOR 2 for Switch will make the game complete after an 18-year wait

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is arguably the best Star Wars game. It’s also arguably the most incomplete Star Wars game.

This ambitious sci-fi RPG had to cut a lot of corners to meet its Holiday 2004 release deadline, and over the years, fans have lamented what might have been. Now, 18 years later, they need lament no longer. The upcoming Switch port of KOTOR 2 will officially restore a lot of the game’s cut content, from a missing mission to a (hopefully) more satisfying ending.

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games announced the game’s Switch port as part of the ongoing Star Wars Celebration festivities, and Nintendo Life (opens in new tab) documented the details. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II will be available on Nintendo Switch on June 8, and will cost $15 as an eShop download. (There’s no physical release planned at the moment.) If you download KOTOR 2 on June 8, you can play the game you remember, and nothing more.

However, Aspyr has also promised “The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC,” which sounds more intriguing.

"Expand your experience even further with this incredible collection of content featuring new crew dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending, coming as free DLC post-launch,” the developer said.

Long-time Star Wars fans are probably aware that KOTOR 2 had a troubled development process, and developer Obsidian had to cut out a lot of content to get the game to ship on time. The game sets up a ton of story threads that ultimately don’t pay off, from assassin droid HK-47’s murderous successors, to the gentle engineer Bao-Dur’s horror at his complicity in a war crime. New dialogue, missions and ending content sound like a perfect remedy for these problems.

If you’ve played KOTOR 2 on PC in the past few years, you may have already played something similar to The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC. Fan mods have been attempting to “complete” the game for years, and you can get some of them via the official Steam workshop. However, the Switch port marks the first time that an official developer has released cut content, rather than a dedicated group of fans.

Granted, we don’t know exactly when The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC will be coming out. If you’ve already played KOTOR2 and just want to see the new stuff, you may want to hold out on re-buying the game until Aspyr gives us a more solid release date.