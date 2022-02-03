Knives Out 2 first look headlines Netflix's 2022 movies preview

The knives are back out, Enola Holmes is on another case and Matilda is coming to the big screen in Netflix's 2022 movies preview. The three-plus minute trailer features first looks at the star-packed lineup, which includes films starring Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Gosling, Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa and more.

The most exciting glimpse is about five seconds of Knives Out 2 from director Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig may not be making any more James Bond movies, but he's still solving cases in a different kind of franchise.

The sequel sees Craig return as master detective Benoit Blanc, who tackles a new mystery in the sun-drenched environs of Greece. Craig is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

And that's just one of the many titles on Netflix's 2022 movies slate. The trailer also provides sneak peeks of a couple dozen movies. Those included Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man, Netflix's mega-blockbuster. Here are eight more that we're particularly excited about:

The Adam Project: Free Guy director Shawn Levy reteams with Ryan Reynolds for a family adventure. Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner also star. (March 11)

Day Shift: Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner by day, vampire hunter by night. Also featuring Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. (TBA)

Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, who takes on the case of missing girl. (TBA)

The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in this thriller about a CIA mercenary who uncovers dark secrets, which puts a bounty on his head. (TBA)

Matilda: The Tony-winning musical about the extraordinary girl is turned into a movie with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson. (TBA)

Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro puts his unique spin on the classic story. Featuring Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett. (TBA)

The School for Good and Evil: Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington headline this YA adaptation, which is set at a magical school for fairytale heroes and villains. (TBA)

Spiderhead: A futuristic, Black Mirror-esque thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. (TBA)

All this high-profile content may convince subscribers to rethink cancelling Netflix for another streaming service. In addition to a clearly-full pipeline of content, Netflix also recently made us happy with a big upgrade to Continue Watching.