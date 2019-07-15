Save $220 on a Top-Quality KitchenAid Mixer

One of the best stand mixers out there, the KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ, is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. While the product usually retails for a whopping $460, you can get one right now for $240: a savings of $220. If you've never used a KitchenAid stand mixer before, it's one of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy, letting you mix together batters quickly and effortlessly.

At the time of writing, this deal is 93% claimed, so you may have to check back again later if you miss it the first time around or join the waitlist.

The KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ is a heavy-duty, high-quality stand mixer that brings together baked goods effortlessly. You can lock the mixer in place, and choose from a variety of different speeds. With attachments, you can also knead bread.View Deal

Whether you're an amateur baker or a seasoned veteran, a stand mixer can make a huge difference. If you're used to an electric mixer (or even a non-electronic hand mixer), a stand mixer can bring together ingredients in a fraction of the time. The distribution of ingredients is also much more even, thanks to quick mixing speeds and attachments that scrape the bowl for you.

The KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ is one of the best mixers out there, thanks to its heavyweight design, variety of attachments and ease-of-use. Simply add your ingredients, choose one of the 10 speeds and watch your batter or dough come together in the clear glass measuring bowl. It's hard to overstate just how much a good stand mixer can enhance your baking experience.

As the device usually goes for $460 - and actually earns its asking price - saving $220 on it is one of the best deals we've seen on Prime Day so far. The KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ also makes a great gift for someone you really, really love.