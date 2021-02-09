Killer Valentine's Day deal: Apple Watch Series 6 is $60 off right now

If you’re still in search of the perfect piece of tech to impress your significant other or to treat yourself, then look no further — we've got you covered.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) is on sale at Amazon for $339 . That’s 15% off its original price of $399. This particular deal is for the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch, making it the perfect color choice for Valentine's Day. And with this hot offer, your brand-new Apple Watch will get delivered to you on the same day, thanks to Amazon's fast delivery service.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal knocks $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm). The Apples Watch Series 6 comes with a bright Retina display and blood oxygen sensors. Though the 18-hour battery life could, in all honesty, be better.View Deal

The Series 6 is a go-to for both fitness newbies and pros alike. It retains the bright Always-On Retina display and sleek aesthetic of Series 5 while adding features that fitness enthusiasts are bound to love, including ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we enjoyed the blood oxygen (SpO2) app, the new colorful design and the brighter display. And although its 18-hour battery life is the same as previous models, the faster charging on Series 6 is a noticeable upgrade. This smartwatch can fully charge in just 90 minutes.

We've previously awarded the Apple Watch Series 6 the number one spot in our roundup of the best smartwatches on the market.

This flagship wearable also comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple's recently launched Apple Fitness Plus. This subscription allows users to sync their health information to their favorite Apple devices in real-time and gives them access to a variety of workout videos.

Unlike the Series 5, the Series 6 is available in a variety of colors, much like Apple’s recent line of iPhones . Apart from the (PRODUCT)RED, Amazon has some other choices on sale as well, though their discounts are a slightly less exciting — $49 off for the Blue Navy, Gold and Space Grey and $50 off the Stainless Steel smartwatches in the same size.