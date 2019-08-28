Killer Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal: Take 50% Off These Games

Shopping around for the best Nintendo Switch deal you can get right now? Then you might want to head over to Best Buy where you can build your own Nintendo Switch Bundle.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $30 off select Nintendo Switch games when you buy a Nintendo Switch console. Normally, the selected games are priced at $60, so that's 50% off.

It's one of the best gaming deals we've seen yet.

To get this deal, you must select "Add to Offer" on the $299 Nintendo Switch console you'd like to buy, and then select "Add to Offer" on your game of choice. You'll see the game's price of $29.99 reflect your cart. Make sure you choose one of the latter two Switch options -- those are the recently refreshed models with better battery life.

You can get your choice of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, all of which are some of the best Switch games available.

Since the Nintendo Switch's 2017 debut launch, the platform's library has expanded into a robust catalog of wildly popular exclusives like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! which Best Buy offers with a free collector coin and SteelBook (a $12.99 value), respectively.

With its innovative, convertible design, ease of use and sturdy construction, the Switch can accommodate just about any style of play. So if want a gaming system that will let you game literally anywhere or you're a fan of Nintendo games, the Nintendo Switch is solid choice. And now, with half off select games, it's an even greater value.

Like most Nintendo Switch deals, this one won't last long, so grab this exclusive build and save bundle while you still can.