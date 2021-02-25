Killer gaming laptop deal: this Gigabyte AERO is $1,000 off right now

Spring is just around the corner and gaming laptop deals are getting that much hotter. If you're on the hunt for a killer deal for one of the best gaming laptops on the market, we've found a perfect one for you.

Right now, Best Buy has the 15-inch Gigabyte AERO gaming laptop on sale for $1,799.99. That's a whole $1,000 off its original price of $2,799, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen so far.

The Gigabyte AERO gaming laptop is considered to be one of the most powerful machines on the market, and with this $1K price drop you're getting yourself a killer bargain.

This particular model features a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display, a 10th generation core i7 processor, a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card with Max-Q, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

While its list of specs is quite impressive, the laptop's brushed aluminium design is equally striking. Its sleek and portable exterior somewhat reminds us of a MacBook Pro rather than a gaming laptop. So if you're not a fan of the eccentric design of other gaming laptops, you're definitely going to appreciate the build of the Gigabyte AERO.

The AERO's 3840 x 2160 Samsung OLED panel is stunningly bright and feverishly colorful. So rest assured, you'll be able to enjoy the visuals of some of the best PC games available and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super 2070 GPU with Max-Q will take care of the graphics.

Overall, the Gigabyte AERO is a great choice for gamers of all levels.