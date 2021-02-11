Killer gaming laptop deal: Lenovo Legion 7 is $600 off right now

With Presidents Day just days away, now is as good a time as any to score a solid deal on a powerful gaming laptop. We've spotted one of the best deals available right now.

Walmart currently has the Lenovo Legion 7 on sale for $1,399. That's a whole $600 off its regular price of $1,999, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen since last year. Compared to Amazon's current price of $1,499, this Walmart deal is a $100 bargain and one of the best Presidents Day laptop sales we've seen.

Lenovo Legion 7: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Walmart

This Walmart deal saves you a good $600 on this powerful gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion 7 packs a punch with its Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce RTX 2070 Super MaxQ GPU, an FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. View Deal

The Lenovo Legion 7 is one of the best gaming laptops available right now. This machine delivers great value with its powerful set of specs for a price tag below $1,500.

This laptop features a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD LED display with an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of solid state drive storage - all packed into a slim 0.7-inch chassis.

The Lenovo Legion 7 delivers an outstanding gaming performance with its powerful GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card. With this, you'll be able to enjoy some of the most graphics-heavy games such as Metro: Exodus at around 60-70 FPS on "Ultra" settings. And with 1TB of SSD at your disposal, you'll be able to indulge in some of the best PC games without constantly worrying about storage space.

In terms of design, this sleek machine rivals the Razer Blade 15, weighing in at just 4.62 lbs. You'll be able to game in style thanks to the Legion 7's RGB backlit keyboard and more customizable lights on the sides and back of the laptop.

All-in-all, this killer deal saves you a good amount of money for a gaming laptop with an impressive set of specs. But, in case you wanted to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of the best gaming laptop deals available right now.