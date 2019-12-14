Killer Fitbit deal: Versa 2 smartwatch now just $129

Great news if you're looking for a solid deal on one of the best smartwatches around. For a limited time, you can buy the Fitbit Versa 2 for a lower price than we saw on Black Friday.

Walmart now has the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for just $129.95. Normally $199.95, this deal slashes $70 off its list price. It's the just 96 cents shy of its lowest price ever and one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen this season.

Best Buy has it on sale the same price.

The Fitbit Versa 2 features a gorgeous always-on OLED display and Alexa built-in.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $129.95 @ Walmart

Fitbit's newest smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.View Deal

The FItbit Versa 2 is an affordable Apple Watch Series 5 alternative that gives Cupertino's best-selling wearable a run for its money.

In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we liked the watch's attractive design, solid battery life, premium fitness-coaching and advanced sleep-tracking.

With Alexa on board, you can get basic weather, traffic and news info, or start a workout using just your voice. In real-world testing, the Versa 2's accurate and comprehensive sleep-tracking, music playback and three-day battery life was impressive.

If you want to spend the least amount of money on a Fitbit Versa, Walmart also has the Fitbit Versa Lite on sale for $99.95 ($60 off).