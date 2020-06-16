Hurry! AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever in epic Father's Day sale

Now is a great time to be shopping for last-minute Father's Day sales, especially if Dad likes to listen to music, exercise or just finds himself on lots and lots of video calls.

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $219.98, which is $29 off and the lowest we've seen for Apple's wireless earbuds. If you've been waiting for a great AirPods Pro deal, we would scoop this one up fast.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro offer very good active noise cancellation, a customizable fit and solid sound quality. Plus, these wireless earbuds are water- and sweat-resistant. This is the lowest price yet.

The AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds, because they offer excellent active noise cancellation. You just long press the stems to enter a cone of silence. When you want to hear the outside world, you just long press again to activate Transparency mode.

As we learned during our AirPods Pro review, these earbuds are a lot more comfortable than the regular AirPods. That's because the earbuds come with three sizes of soft silicone tips, and you take a fit test right on your iPhone to personalize the experience.

If Dad likes to rock out while he exercises, he can rest easy knowing that the AirPods Pro are both sweat- and water resistant. And with "Hey Siri" support on board, he can dictate text messages, ask about the weather and perform all sorts of other tasks hands free.

The AirPods Pro offer a solid 4.5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on up to 24 hours of juice with the included wireless charging case. Overall, this AirPods Pro deal is a great Father's Day deal.