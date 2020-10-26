Killer early Black Friday iPad deal takes $350 off iPad Pro

Interested in a iPad deal on one of Apple's most powerful tablets? B&H is offering the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $799. That's a discount of $350 from the original $1,149 list price, making for one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we expect to see this season.

This particular model is the outgoing generation iPad Pro, with Apple's A12X Bionic chip. However, it's still plenty capable, and the design is identical to the latest editions.

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo

This iPad Pro deal packs an ultra-powerful A12X Bionic processor, the same great design as the newer versions, a gorgeous 120Hz ProMotion display and Face ID authentication. It's the complete package, and it's $350 off at B&H right now.View Deal

This iPad Pro deal comes in Space Gray with 64GB of storage, and B&H stipulates that this iPad is a Verizon unlocked device, which means it may still be used on other carriers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

The iPad Pro can pull off Face ID authentication just like your iPhone, thanks to its clever True Depth camera system. It also features a sophisticated Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, allowing for a dynamic refresh rate all the way up to 120Hz, so strokes with the Apple Pencil and gaming feel super smooth and responsive.

You also get a USB Type-C port and Apple's clever Smart Connector with the iPad Pro, making the tablet usable with a range of accessories, including Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. The Apple Pencil also attaches to the side of this iPad Pro magnetically, which is very convenient. If we had one complaint, though, it's that this particular model will have you a bit strapped for storage, at just 64GB.

Overall, creative professionals should love the iPad Pro, and B&H's deal offers a great path to a premium tablet experience on the cheap. For more opportunities to save in the coming weeks, be sure to keep an eye on Tom's Guide for the best Black Friday deals.