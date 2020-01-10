Killer Deal: Take $600 off Dell's XPS 15 4K OLED laptop

The Dell XPS 15 (7590) packs premium looks and solid performance into a lightweight, ergonomic design. If you're due for a new laptop this year, this is the machine you want — especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 (7590) 4K OLED laptop for $1,299.99 via coupon code "LTXPS15AFF" direct from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,899.99, that's a whopping $600 in savings. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals right now.

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy. This particular model features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the XPS 15 (2019) and awarded it an Editor's Choice for its attractive design and striking 4K OLED display.

The XPS 15 sports a stylish, 0.7-inch thick aluminum chassis and an island-style carbon fiber keyboard that's a pleasure to type on. At 4.5 pounds, the XPS 15 is one of the smallest 15-inch laptops you can get. In our tests, its 4K screen delivered dramatic, lively colors with rich, detailed contrast.

Dell has outfitted the XPS 15 with an array of ports and slots to make it a formidable workhorse. It houses two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The 15-inch model XPS 15 rarely goes on sale and at $600 off, it's the best value you'll find.