Killer Deal: Take $300 Off Unlocked Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 10 will soon become Samsung's flagship smartphone. And while there are some early Galaxy Note 10 deals you can sign up for, few of them top this Note 9 deal we've just come across.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on sale for $700. That's $300 off and the second lowest price we've seen for Samsung's phablet.

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $999 now $700 @ Amazon

Boasting an immersive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED dislay, speedy Snapdragon processor, and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy Note 9 is still one of the best big-screen phones you can own. It's even sweeter now that it's $300 off.

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED (2960 x 1440) LCD coupled with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. It packs a generous 128GB of storage and a gigantic 4,000mAh battery, which lasted 11 hours and 16 minutes in our battery test.

We put the Note 9 through rigorous tests in our lab and found it to be fast and powerful. It reached a multicore score of 8,876 in the Geekbench 4 general performance measurement. That's an improvement over the Note 8's 6,564 score.

If productivity is a top priority, you'll like the the Note 9's versatile S Pen. Unlike your typical stylus, the S Pen lets you take notes, sketch, create graphs, cut, paste, and copy right on your screen. Heck, it even doubles as a camera remote so you can snap a group photo from afar.

Compared to other big screen devices like the iPhone XS Max and the OnePlus 6, the Note 9 gives you more value for your dollar. It packs more storage, longer battery life, and the flexibility of microSD expansion.