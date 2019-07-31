Killer Deal: Take 25% Off Apple Watch Bands

Apple Watch bands make it easy to personalize your Apple Watch. They're also a great way to keep your smartwatch looking like new. However, at $49 a pop from the Apple Store, they're not what we'd call cheap. Fortunately, Best Buy is giving thrifty Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 4 owners a bit of a break.

Currently, Best Buy is taking 25% off Platinum Apple Watch Bands. After discount, Platinum bands all cost $29.99. That's $10 off and the best sitewide discount we've seen for these bands, which fit Apple Watches of all sizes. The sale includes bands made of stainless steel, fabric, leather, and mesh.

Platinum Apple Watch Bands: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

Breathe new life into your Apple Watch with one of Platinum's Apple Watch Bands. They're all $10 off and available in leather, stainless steel, mesh, or fabric. View Deal

Zagg Apple Watch Shield: was $14 now $9.99 @ Best Buy

Keep your Apple Watch scratch free with Zagg's InvisibleShield. The screen protector shields the face of your Apple Watch and claims to "heal" minor scratches your watch may already have. View Deal

Best Buy is also taking $5 to $10 off Zagg InvisibleShield Apple Watch Screen Protectors. The InvisibleShield sits on top of your Apple Watch's glass face and protects it from scratches and nicks. Zagg claims that the screen protector can also "heal" any existing minor scratches.

Combined, this is one of the best Apple Watch accessory sales we've seen.

