Killer Deal: $300 Off 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Want a new iPad, but can't afford Apple's high price? For a limited time, you can get Apple's previous-gen iPad Pro and save up to $300 in the process.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro (64GB) on sale for $599. That's $50 off and one of the cheapest iPad Pro deals we've seen. (Although keep in mind it dropped to $474 in the lead up to Prime Day). If you want more bang for your buck, we recommend the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro (256GB) for $629 or the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB) for $699. These models are $170 and $300 off, respectively, and among the best iPad deals we've seen this season.

The 2017 iPad Pro sports a gorgeous 10.5-inch Retina display and is powered by an A10X Fusion chip. Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the 2017 Apple iPad Pro and liked its amazingly fast performance, 14-hour battery, and near perfect display.

In Geekbench 4 performance tests, the iPad Pro's impressive score of 9,233 put most Windows laptop PCs to shame. It ran circles around the 7th-generation Core i5-powered Dell XPS 13 notebook (6,498) and the Core i7 HP Spectre (7,888).

As with all Apple deals, this one won't last long so don't hesitate to grab Apple's most affordable slate at a lower-than-average price.