Killer Deal: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Now $129

Update Sept. 18, 2019 at 11:57 am: Rakuten currently has the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.

Looking for some fashionable headphones to match your new iPhone 11? For a limited time, you can score a stylish pair of Beats headphones on the cheap.

Currently, Best Buy has the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $129.99. That's $170 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. They also come with 3 free months of Apple Music. Even better, they're eligible for a student discount if you have an active edu e-mail address. (Amazon offers the same price, sans the student discount and Apple Music freebie).

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $129

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. At $129, they're $170 off and a must buy at this price.View Deal

The Beats Solo3 feature Bluetooth technology, 5 minute quick-charging, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They're among our favorite Beats headphones delivering boomy sound that balances thumping lows with smooth mids.

The Solo3 are a mid-tier version of the pricier Beats Studio3. However, they provide killer battery life if you're in need of a pair of cans that can last for over a day. The Beats Solo3 also use Apple's W1 chip, which makes them easy to pair with your Apple device.

Best Buy has various colors on sale including: Black, Defiant Black-Red (The Beats Decade Collection), Gloss Black, Gloss White, Red, Satin Gold, Satin Silver, and Silver.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3s for $254.99 ($45 off).

If you prefer earphones, Rakuten currently has the Apple PowerBeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones on sale for $199 via coupon, "DS36". This deal ends today, so act fast!