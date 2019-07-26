Killer Deal: Apple Watch 3 Now $80 Off

If you're shopping for an Apple Watch right now, the best deal is not on Amazon. It's Walmart, where you can scoop up the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $199. That's $80 off the normal price for one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

The deal applies to the 38mm model of the Apple Watch Series 3, which you can pick up in Space Gray/Black or White. Note that the Walmart page says the starting price is $239, but when you add it to your cart the price drops to $199.

Apple Watch Series 3: was $279 now just $199 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch in one device, complete with GPS for tracking your runs and a swimproof design. It offers heart rate monitoring, a wide range of apps and zippy dual-core processor.View Deal

If you prefer a bigger display, the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm model is only $229 right now, which is also $80 off the normal price of $309. It's available in the same two above colors with sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a good workout partner, as it can measure your workouts (from running and cycling to swimming and interval training), monitor your heart rate and track the distance and pace of your runs with GPS.

The dual-core processor in the Apple Watch 3 provides fairly swift performance, and there's a wide array of Apple Watch apps out there that can help you get more out of your watch. Plus, you can sync your music playlists to the wearable so you can have a soundtrack when you work out.

The Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't have the bigger screen of the Apple Watch Series 4 or its ECG feature, but overall it's a good value and an even better deal with this discount.