Killer Deal: Amazon Fire 7 Now Just $29 for Prime Members

Black Friday 2019 is still a few weeks out, but Amazon is giving its Prime members a sneak peek of what's to come. For a limited time, Prime members can enjoy up to $40 off select Amazon tablets and Kindles. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership and cancel any time.

For instance, Prime members can get the All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for just $29.99. Normally priced at $49.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. (It hit this same price on Prime Day).

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Fire 7 tablet and liked its snappy performance and 7-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive for a cheap tablet. Other tablets on sale include:

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The All-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Amazon Prime members save $20. The 32GB model is also on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, and 1.5 GB of RAM. For a limited time, Prime members can snag one for $30 off.

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This Prime member deal takes $40 off its regular price.