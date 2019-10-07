Killer Deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display Now $64

Adding a smart display to your home shouldn't max out your credit card. Thankfully, Amazon currently has one of its popular Alexa-powered displays on sale.

For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $64.99. Normally priced at $89.99, that's $25 off. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled device. (Best Buy offers this same deal).

It's also one of the best smart home deals we've seen this month so far.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $64.99 @ Amazon

This Echo Show 5 is a compact version of the Echo Show. It features a 5.5-inch display, video call support, and more. For a limited time, its $25 off. View Deal

Design-wise, the Echo Show 5 review is a smaller version of the 2nd-gen Echo Show. It sports a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, a single 4-watt speaker, a microphone, and built-in 1MP camera.

Despite its low resolution camera hardware, the Echo Show 5's video-call quality is surprisingly good. In real world testing, colors on the Show 5's display were accurate and not washed out.

And since the Echo Show 5 is powered by Alexa, you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic, and recipes via voice commands.

When it comes to sound, the Echo Show 5 delivers decent audio for its size. It's right on par with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot but with less bass. We listened to New Kids On The Block's "Step By Step" and could barely make out the lowest tones, even at the lowest volume.

The Echo Show 5 is a solid choice if you want an affordable smart display for video calling. It's a cheaper alternative to the $229 Amazon Echo Show, the $199 Lenovo Smart Display, and the $199 Amazon Echo Spot. Now on sale for $25 below retail, the Amazon Echo 5 an even greater value.