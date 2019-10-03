Killer Deal: Amazon Cloud Cam Now $89

It might be awhile before we see the first Black Friday Amazon deals of 2019, but in the meantime Amazon has a small treat for us.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Cloud Cam for just $89.99. That's $30 off and tied with Amazon Prime Day as the lowest price we've seen for this camera. It's also one of the best smart home deals we've seen all year.

Amazon Cloud Cam: was $119 now $89.99 @ Amazon

The Cloud Cam offers 1080p video, two-way audio, night vision, and Alexa hands-free support in a small, affordable package. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Amazon Cloud Cam is among the best home security cameras around. In our Amazon Cloud Cam review, we were impressed by its solid 1080p video quality and intuitive Cloud Cam app.

Design-wise, the Cloud Cam sports a cylindrical head supported by a small base. Like the Nest Cam, the Cloud Cam offers 1080p resolution. However, its 120-degree field of view is a tad narrower than the Nest Cam, which offers 130 degrees.

In our testing, the Cloud Cam's video feed was very good and in some cases brighter than the Nest Cam's. It let us see more details in darker areas, including cables behind a TV set.

For instance, in a sunlit room we could clearly see a gray cat sleeping on a gray couch. The cat was virtually invisible on the Nest Cam. The Cloud Cam also performed well in a dark attic, allowing us to see a cat prowl in complete darkness.

As for smart home integration, the Cloud Cam with Alexa lets you view a live feed on your Fire TV, Fire Tablet, or Echo Show. We tested it with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and a video stream appeared on our TV screen.

Moreover, the accompanying Cloud Cam app packs a ton of motion and sound detection settings you can tweak to your liking.

The Amazon Cloud Cam is an affordable alternative to pricier smart home security cameras like the Nest Cam or the Netgear Arlo Q. It's a smart choice if you're looking for an easy-to-install Full HD home security cam.