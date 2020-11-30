Killer Cyber Monday deal: Buy one Echo Dot, get one free

Who doesn't love a BOGO deal? With this one, you can get two new Echo Dots for the price of one — a real steal for the latest edition of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker.
Right now, Best Buy has an Echo Dot (4th gen) two-pack on sale for $50. That's $50 off regular price for two speakers in the Charcoal color, so you're buying one and getting one for free. Amazon also offers the same discount with a coupon code. This is definitely one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $50 @ Best Buy
The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. Amazon also has this deal with the code DOT2PACK.View Deal
In our Echo Dot 4th gen review, we found that the new smart speaker offers high-quality audio and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant in a compact spherical design.
The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot abandons the hockey puck shape of the previous Echo and goes for for a new orb-like shape. So unlike previous versions, it's designed to stand out from all other smart speakers. It won't fill large rooms with ground-breaking audio nor does it double as a smart home hub, but as a personal smart speaker for your bedroom or small living room — it's unbeatable.
This Cyber Monday Echo Dot deal is likely to be very popular, so jump on it quickly! Plus, check out other Amazon Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs, streaming devices, Ring doorbells, robot vacuums and more.
Shop more Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon Cyber Monday: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple iPad Pro: was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 65% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 25% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- Star Wars toys: 40% off Funko Pop, Mandalorian, more @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278