Killer Black Friday TV deal takes $300 off LG OLED TV

When it comes to Black Friday TV deals, there's OLED and then there's everything else.

Right now, Best Buy's got an LG OLED BX series 55-inch for just $1,199 — savings of $300 off. And while it's hard to say "just" right before a price that's over $1,000, I cannot stop myself when we're talking about LG OLED TVs. These are the Black Friday TV deals to look out for, as they're the cream of the crop when it comes to picture quality.

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality.

The LG BX features LG's α7 Gen 3 Processor, which means optimized picture and sound quality, and support for Cinema-grade HDR — with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Translation: you're going to see shows and movies as their creators intended. Nvidia G-Sync support means your games will look great as well.

Even Apple devices will play right with this LG OLED TV, thanks to its support for Airplay 2 for streaming to the set and HomeKit for connecting to your smart home devices.

Other LG BX features include a 2.2-channel 40W speaker for powerful sound, support for both Alexa and Google Assistant and four HDMI ports. Overall, this is one Black Friday TV deal you won't want to pass up.

