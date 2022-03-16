Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live stream will put the talents of Wildcats' junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe on full display as he looks to continue his low-post game against the Peacocks of Saint Peter's in this March Madness live stream.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

The game of basketball has changed dramatically over the last 10 years, especially at the NBA level. Dominant centers like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have helped the big man evolve into a three-point threat. Kentucky's big man Oscar Tshiebwe wants no part of that.

Tshiebwe much rather show off his size and strength in the post likea 90's era center. In fact, of his 665 field goal attempts in college, not one has been from beyond the arch. And at this level, he doesn't seem to need it. He leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points-per-game while also leading the nation in rebounding with just over 15 rebounds-per-game. All this helped Kentucky, a 2-seed, to a 26-7 record this season.

Saint Peter's (19-11) will need a team effort to stop him led by senior forward K.C. Ndefo and junior forward Fousseyni Drame.

The Peacocks, a 15-seed, are dancin' for the first time in over a decade after winning the MAAC Championship with a 60-54 win over Monmouth. Junior guard Doug Edert scored more than double his season average in the game, coming up with a team-high 20 points. Edert was Saint Peter's best three-point threat this season hitting 41% of his attempts from three.

Kentucky is a 18-point favorite against Saint Peter's. The over/under is 132. The game will be played at Indianapolis, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Kentucky vs Saint Peter's is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

How to watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Kentucky vs Saint Peter's has a late tip-off of 12:15 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter's live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Kentucky vs Saint Peter's Notre Dame vs Rutgers will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.