Juventus vs Napoli live stream: Start time, how to watch from anywhere

Juventus vs Napoli start time Juventus vs Napoli live streams begin at 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (June 17).

Juventus vs Napoli live stream action is less than a day away! Yes, the Coppa Italia semi-finals roll on, and see Cristiano Ronaldo looking to rid himself of some rust.

Yes, Ronaldo's time against AC Milan in the Italian Cup semi match wasn't something to write home about — the exact opposite in fact, with a missed penalty and more lost chances. It all resulted in a 0-0 draw, which nobody wanted. Thankfully, this earned Ronaldo's Juventus crew a spot against Napoli in the final tomorrow.

HBO Max review: Is this streaming service worth it?

The best streaming services you can watch right now

Primarily, Ronaldo's issues appear to be tied with his move to center forward, away from the left wing. He may move back, as Juve's Higuain is expected to be unavailable. The lack of a crowd was not blamed, but could also be a possible factor.

Here's everything you need to know to watch a Juventus vs Milan live stream:

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in Italy (for free!)

Italy gets its Coppa Italia the easy way: without paying. That's right, all they need to watch Juventus vs Napoli is sign on to RAI Play (which has Android and iPhone/iPad/Apple TV apps) and connect a social media account.

This is while we in America, and others around the world, have to pay to watch it, just because we're not in Italy. Way to rub it in, I was already feeling the fomo because of the best carbonara, buffala mozzerella and suppli I've ever had in my life. Seriously, once travel is back, visit Rome.

How can I use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Napoli?

Worried that you're gonna miss Juventus vs Napoli just because you're out of town when it kicks off? With a virtual private network (VPN) you don't need to buy a whole new streaming service to watch the match live and online, as a VPN can help you surf the web from anywhere in the world while disguising your location. That allows you to access the same streaming services overseas that you can when you're at home.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in the US

US cord-cutters only need ESPN or ESPN Plus to watch Juventus vs Napoli live streams. Neither is as compelling as the free Italian stream (some folks have all the luck), but we'll take it. ESPN Plus is $5 per month.

ESPN is available on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. If you haven't cut the cord yet, you've got it easier, as ESPN is likely in most cable packages.

Coverage starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern | 11:45 a.m. Pacific in the US.

Sling TV : Some good news ESPN is a part of Sling TV's Sling Orange package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : ESPN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in the UK

Brits will watch Juventus vs Napoli at 8pm BST tomorrow (Wednesday, June 17). The fixture is set to run on BT Sport.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch Juventus vs Napoli, plus a lot more.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in Canada

In Canada, Juventus vs Napoli live streams will be on FloSports' FloFC. That service runs you $12.49 per month, and is on a wealth of devices.

Juve vs Napoli is also on Rai Italia Nord America channel is also on Canadian cable TV services. Look into your provider's packages to see if you get it, or if you can add it on.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in Australia

Again, you can look for the RAI channel on traditional cable, but you're gonna need Kayo Sports if you already cut that cord.

Juventus vs Napoli airs in Australia in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, June 18, at 5am AEST.