Jordana Brewster reveals Fast & Furious 10 casting wishes that we need now

We expect Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to surprise us with new cast members, and we hope Jordana Brewster has some control over who gets added to the Fast Family. Yes, bringing in John Cena to play Jakob Toretto was one thing, but a new interview with Brewster shows a keen eye for the series' past and offers a clever idea for how to make these movies even better.

In an interview with Looper, Brewster (who plays Mia Toretto) described two of her dream casting decisions for the final two chapters of the mainline Fast and Furious films. And, naturally, one of those ideas is to bring in a familiar face we haven't seen in ages. Editor's note: beware minor spoilers for F9 below!

Her nod to the series' past? Bring back Eva Mendes, who played Monica Fuentes in 2 Fast 2 Furious, and also had a brief cameo in Fast Five — but hasn't been seen since. Brewster said she believes "bringing back Eva Mendes would be such a good idea," as she says "the fans love seeing how we play with time and how all the different chapters fit in together. So for her to come back, I think would be really exciting."

Brewster's on the money here, as F9 did a fantastic job of reintroducing the Tokyo Drift characters Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow) and Earl (Jason Tobin). The series has a serious love for fan service and tying up all of its past stories, when possible. The Fast and Furious 9 credits scene even put Han (Sung Kang) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in the same room, many movies after we thought we saw the latter kill the former.

Her more tantalizing casting idea, though, is to bring Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge into the Fast franchise. Brewster notes she's had this idea for a while, as it's "something Michelle Rodriguez and [Brewster] talked about while we were shooting in London, and it was before Bond snagged her."

Why Waller-Bridge? Well, Brewster seems to want to take the comedic burden off of Tej and Roman, saying "you need someone to break the tension with comedy. I think oftentimes Ludacris and Tyrese do an awesome job of that, but I would love to see a little bit of her dry humor. I think that would be a dream come true."

The Bond movies don't "own" Waller-Bridge, but for her to join one of the other biggest action movie franchises would be a huge win for the Fast family. Also, Waller-Bridge is such an out-of-left-field casting move for the Fast movies, that we need to see how she'd fit into this over-the-top world.

Brewster also noted her desire for more of a focus on the female characters in the fast movies, stating "Hopefully exploring the friendships between the girls as well is something we'll continue to unearth." In a previous group interview, Ludacris stated there should be a spinoff movie for just the women of the Fast and Furious movies, a film that he (and we) believe Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw aka Queenie) should definitely be a part of.