Jazz vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch game 5 of the NBA playoffs online

Jazz vs Nuggets start time, channel It's time for Jazz vs Nuggets game 5, starting at 9 p.m. ET today (Sunday, Aug. 23) on TNT. Following games will be on TNT and ESPN, full schedule below.

Is today's Jazz vs Nuggets live stream the end of the line for Denver? We go in to tonight's game with Utah leading 3-1 after Donovan Mitchell's awe-inspiring, expletive-laced drive pushed his team to having the Nuggets in check.

Mitchell, who scored 16 of the Jazz's final 20 points in the game, was matched by Denver's Jamal Murray, who scored 50 (with nine 3's), in the impressive duel. But can Murray come out on the winning side today?

Mitchell's performance grabbed eyes and will hopefully (for Utah) free up Rudy Gobert for more opportunities. In that big drive against Denver's Paul Millsap, Mitchell was heard yelling "I want this!" three times (and cursing as well), a moment that likely still stings a bit for Denver.

But are those hurt feelings enough to push the Nuggets to a win to stay alive?

So, here is everything you need to watch the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream today — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Jazz vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., we're getting game 5 of the Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on TNT tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. Oh, and don't worry about the rest of the games, we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below. Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT and ESPN. Both are on Sling TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV and Sling TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo to get that too (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

Sorry, British hoop fans: you'll need to stay up to 11:30 p.m. BST for the tip off of the game 5 Jazz vs Nuggets live stream. The game, and all other NBA playoffs fixtures, airs on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

TSN is airing Jazz vs Nuggets game 5 on TSN5. If you don't have TSN, you can add it to your cable or streaming package.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Jazz vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Denver 135, Utah 125

Denver 135, Utah 125 Game 2: Utah 124, Denver 105

Utah 124, Denver 105 Game 3: Utah 124, Denver 87

Utah 124, Denver 87 Game 4: Utah 129, Denver 127

Utah 129, Denver 127 * Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, 6:30 p.m., TNT * Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN * Game 7: Sat, Aug 29 Utah at Denver, TBA, TNT

* = if necessary