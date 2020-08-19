Jazz vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch game 2 of the NBA playoffs Round 1 series

Jazz vs Nuggets start time, channel Jazz vs Nuggets game 2 tips off today (Tue., Aug. 19) at 4 p.m. ET on TNT. Following games will be on TNT and ESPN, full schedule below.

Get ready for major hoops action as the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream is about to begin. Game 2 of this Western Conference Round 1 NBA playoffs series will see if the Nuggets can extend their 1-0 lead against the Jazz, or if Utah can even it up. No matter who wins, this best of seven set is followed by the semi-finals against the favored Clippers or the underdog Mavs.

Fortunately for Denver, this isn't their first rodeo. It's their second. Yes, most of the Nuggets squad got their first playoff experience in last year's playoffs. And this year, they're starting off with a couple of advantages over the Utah Jazz.

First off, the Jazz are down both Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist surgery) and Mike Conley (left the bubble), and the latter's averaged over 14 points per game that the Utah squad will have to find elsewhere.

Oh, and Denver won all four of these teams' regular season games, most recently winning in double overtime. Jazz coach Quin Snyder thinks his team needs to thrive behind the 3-point line in order to win big.

The big matchup on everyone's mind? How will the Jazz's Rudy Gobert (two time NBA Defensive Player of the Year) manage to limit Nuggets center Nikola Jokic? Jokic averaged more than 29 points per game (with 9 rebounds per game) in the three games he played against Utah this year.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream today — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Jazz vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Game 2 of the Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on TNT. Oh, and don't worry about the rest of the games, we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below. Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT and ESPN. Both are on Sling TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV and Sling TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo to get that too (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, but that won't be necessary for all of these games. The Jazz vs Nuggets live stream for game 2 starts at 9 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

TSN is the home of the Jazz vs Nuggets stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on TSN 3/5.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Jazz vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Denver 135, Utah 125

Denver 135, Utah 125 Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Utah at Denver, 4 p.m., TNT

Wed, Aug 19 Utah at Denver, 4 p.m., TNT Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Denver at Utah, 4 p.m., TNT

Fri, Aug 21 Denver at Utah, 4 p.m., TNT Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

Sun, Aug 23 Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT * Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, TBA

Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, TBA * Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN * Game 7: Sat, Aug 29 Utah at Denver, TBA, TNT

* = if necessary