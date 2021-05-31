Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

Jazz vs Grizzlies start time, channel The Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream will begin today, May 31st at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Jazz vs Grizzlies live stream puts the tenacity of an 8-seed on display as Ja Morant and Memphis look to give Utah all they can handle in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Memphis Grizzlies may be the 8th Seed in the Western Conference, but they are not going down without a fight. They proved as much by not only taking Game 1, but also by climbing back into Game 3.

After the Jazz outscored the Grizzlies by 12 points in the first quarter, Utah went on to consistently lead by double-digits. Then in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies started chipping away. Utah started the fourth with an 11-point lead before Memphis battled back to tie the score at 98 on a Grayson Allen three with 7:38 to play.

The Grizzlies later took a two-point lead with five minutes left on a pair of Ja Morant free throws, but that lead was short-lived. Donovan Mitchell scored six points in less than a minute to give Utah a 113-109 lead. Then Dillon Brooks fouled out for Memphis and all hope was lost for the Grizzlies. Utah won Game 3, 121-111 and now heads into Game 4 leading the series 2-1.

Since missing Game 1 with an ankle injury, Mitchell has been the go-to-guy for Utah. He’s been their leading scorer in each of the last two games with 25 and 29 points respectively. Mike Conley has also been a key factor for the Jazz’ offense. The 33-year-old, who spent the first 12 years of his career in Memphis, scored 27 points in Game 3.

If the Grizzlies are going to head back to Utah even at two games apiece, they must continue to get consistent scoring from Morant and Brooks. The two combined for 55 points before Brooks fouled out with 2:11 left in Game 3. Consistency off the bench would also help their cause. Grayson Allen went scoreless in Game 2 but came off the bench in Game 3 to drop in 17 points including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

The Jazz enter Game 4 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 225.

How to avoid Jazz vs Grizzlies blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in the US

In the U.S. Jazz vs Grizzlies airs on TNT, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. This game is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Jazz vs Grizzlies live streams. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.