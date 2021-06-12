Jazz vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

Jazz vs Clippers start time, channel The Jazz vs Clippers live stream begins Saturday, June 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. It will air ABC and ESPN3 and the latter available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Jazz vs Clippers live stream has Kawhi and the Clippers back down 2-0 for the second time this postseason. Los Angeles will try to start another playoff comeback in this NBA playoffs live stream .

No team should make a habit of losing the first two games of a playoff series, but if they do it’s a good idea to have a two-time finals MVP on the roster. That’s exactly what the Clippers have in Kawhi Leonard. After losing both games at home to start their first round series with the Mavericks, Kawhi brought his team back to take the series in seven games. Leonard shot an average of 71% from the floor in the four L.A. wins that series and the Clippers are hoping they get more of that in this series.

While L.A. waits on Kawhi and company to turn things around, Utah is hoping they get more of the same from their star Donovan Mitchell. The 24-year-old is off to a great start in this series shooting 52% from the floor including 45% from three. Those numbers have led to Mitchell averaging 41 points-per-game as this series shifts to Los Angeles.

After both games of this series have been close and the Jazz and Clippers are expecting the same kind of battle in Game 3. As much as L.A. fans want to pull for home court advantage, they watched their team win just one game at home in their previous playoff series, the decisive game seven against the Mavericks.

The Clippers enter Game 3 as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 223.5.

How to avoid Jazz vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Jazz vs Clippers live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Jazz vs Clippers airs on ABC and ESPN3, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday June 12th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Jazz vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, which will have the Jazz vs Clippers live stream, at 1:30 a.m. BST. It's on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky sports Arena.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Jazz vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Jazz vs Clippers with SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet (SN) and SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.