January sales at Tempur-Pedic knock 30% off memory foam mattress

Mid-January can be a quiet time for mattress deals. However, if you're shopping for the best mattress you can afford, Tempur-Pedic is offering a sale you can't afford to miss.

For a limited time, Tempur-Pedic is taking 30% off its Tempur-Cloud Mattress. After discount, prices start at $1,189.30. That's $509 off and one of the best January sales we've seen this month.

Tempur-Cloud Mattress: up to $719 off @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off. After discount, the twin is $1,189.30 ($509 off), whereas the queen is $1,399 ($599 off). View Deal

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is also taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $179, it's 40% off.View Deal

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is the most affordable mattress in Tempur-Pedic's lineup. That said, this mattress is rarely on sale, which makes this deal especially tempting. The memory foam mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support.

According to Tempur-Pedic, the mattress' comfort layer provides up to 40% more pressure-relieving power than the next closest competitor, minimizing pressure points that might keep you awake at night. The memory foam also reduces motion transfer so you won't be disturbed by a partner getting up in the middle of the night.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress comes with a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty. This deal, however, is only valid through January 18.