Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream and how to watch online

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream is the rematch of the month, and it wasn't even supposed to happen. Paul is looking to defeat Woodley again because Tommy Fury had to bow out due to a broken rib.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE STREAM details • Time — The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT

• Date — Saturday (Dec. 18).

• Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley match time: Ring walks should begin at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on Showtime

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Woodley is likely more than happy to have this opportunity, as he's looking to redeem his loss to Paul (via split decision) from earlier this year. It wasn't the clearest win, and one that boxing fans likely wish hadn't gone the YouTuber's way.

Tommy Fury had been penciled in earlier this month for this match, but the late-substitution had to happen. Woodley, though, claims he has been preparing for a fight since September.

Elsewhere on the card, we're getting the same three-ring circus show we always get with a Jake (or Logan) Paul fight card. Former NBA player Deron Williams (Cavs, Mavs, Jazz and Nets) and former NFL player Frank Gore (49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets) are throwing down in the ring.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 odds

Right now, DraftKings has Paul as the favorite at -260 (meaning you wager $260 to win $100). Woodley is the underdog at +210 (wager $100 to win $210).

Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Serrano is the -2500 favorite against Miriam Gutierrez (+1000), and Deron Williams is a -170 favorite against Frank Gore (+140). Liam Paro (-150) is a favorite over Yomar Alamo (+125) and J'Leon Love (-1100) is a favorite over Marcus Oliveira (+650).

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams from anywhere on Earth

If Showtime doesn't have you covered, you're not out of luck if you can't get the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams in the U.S.

Folks in the States have two options for watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams. Most will likely go with Showtime — the more known option.

It's also on Sling TV, if you're a subscriber. Multiple TG staffers are, as it is one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

The fight costs $59.99 on both services.

The main card is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET, with the ring-walks taking place at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams in Canada

Canadians have one fewer option to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2. The fight card is only on the FITE TV in the great white north.

It should cost around $60 CAD.

Event times are 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT for the main card, and 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT is the approximate time when the Paul/Woodley main event will start.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams in the U.K.

Those in the U.K. will rely on FITE TV while staying up really late, as the main event ring walks are likely at around 4 a.m. GMT. This is probably why they have a big discount, as it only costs £18 for UK fight fans to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports Main Event are distributing the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams, which start at 1 p.m. AEDT.

It costs $39.95.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 match card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo

J'Leon Love vs Marcus Oliveira

Jake Paul at a glance

Jake Paul shouldn't be main eventing boxing cards, at least if you talk to boxing fans. The 24-year-old YouTube star rose to notoriety fame on Vine and played the character Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark, a Disney Channel show.

Perpetually controversial, and twice accused of sexual assault or misconduct, Jake Paul is not well-liked by many. So it's not surprising that he's always drawing a crowd when he's facing a professional fighter in the ring.

Paul has four wins to his name: Ali Eson Gib (TKO), Nate Robinson (KO), Ben Askren (TKO) and Tyron Woodley (split decision). None of those fights was especially strong proof of a big fighting prowess, so fans keep thinking he can be taken down.

Tyron Woodley at a glance

A former UFC Welterweight Champion, Woodley won that title when beating Robbie Lawler on July 30, 2016 at UFC 201. Woodley's successful defenses came against Stephen Thomspon (with a majority decision coming after a majority draw), a unanimous decision over Demian Maia and a submission win over Darren Till.

Kamaru Usman took the title off Woodley in March 2, 2019.

Woodley called out Jake Paul after Paul knocked out Ben Askren. Nobody had taken Paul past the second round at that point, but Woodley lost via split decision.